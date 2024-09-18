18 September 2024
EN

Pevtsov performs at World Cup

Triathlon
News
18 September 2024 11:18
10
Pevtsov performs at World Cup

Three-time Olympian Rostyslav Pevtsov took 20th place at the World Cup held in Valencia.

Idman.biz reports that in the ranking tournament held in sprint format, the participants first had to swim 750 meters, then cycle 19.2 km, and then run 5 km.

65 athletes started, and after the first half of the distance, the triathlete of the Azerbaijani national team fought for a place in the top ten. However, he suffered a massive crash in the last corner before the transit zone and lost his chance for top spot.

As a result, Pevtsov, who covered the entire distance in 50 minutes and 44 seconds, crossed the finish line in 20th place.

Spain's David Cantero Del Campo won the World Cup, Australia's Callum McLuckie was second, and another Spaniard Sergio Cabrera was third.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Pevtsov performs at the French Grand Prix
10 September 12:24
Triathlon

Pevtsov performs at the French Grand Prix

The three-time Olympian helped the team take second place
Olympic Games: Bacteria levels in Seine cause issues
5 August 11:18
Paris-2024

Olympic Games: Bacteria levels in Seine cause issues

Triathletes fall sick after swimming in Seine
Paris 2024: Pevtsov becomes 43rd - PHOTO
31 July 16:08
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Pevtsov becomes 43rd - PHOTO

The fight in which he will perform under number 1 will start at 12:45 Baku time
Olympic Games: Revised schedule for the Olympic Triathlon
31 July 10:47
Paris-2024

Olympic Games: Revised schedule for the Olympic Triathlon

The representative of Azerbaijan, Rostislav Pevtsov, will also enter the starting line
Triathlon Olympics again postponed
31 July 09:25
Paris-2024

Triathlon Olympics again postponed

Pevtsov's Olympic start has been postponed again
DANGER of postponement in Paris 2024
29 July 12:56
Paris-2024

DANGER of postponement in Paris 2024

The postponement of tomorrow's competition is being discussed

Most read

Amazing performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan at the opening of Formula 1 - VIDEO
15 September 16:19
Formula 1

Amazing performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan at the opening of Formula 1 - VIDEO

The opening ceremony of Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix began with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
President Ilham Aliyev receives President and CEO of Formula 1, his adviser and a British supermodel - PHOTO
15 September 13:59
Formula 1

President Ilham Aliyev receives President and CEO of Formula 1, his adviser and a British supermodel - PHOTO

On September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 consultant Flavio Briatore and British supermodel Naomi Campbell
Formula 1 final races kick off in Baku - LİVE
15 September 15:00
Formula 1

Formula 1 final races kick off in Baku - LİVE

The competition started at 15:00 Baku time