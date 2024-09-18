Pevtsov performs at World Cup

Three-time Olympian Rostyslav Pevtsov took 20th place at the World Cup held in Valencia.

Idman.biz reports that in the ranking tournament held in sprint format, the participants first had to swim 750 meters, then cycle 19.2 km, and then run 5 km.

65 athletes started, and after the first half of the distance, the triathlete of the Azerbaijani national team fought for a place in the top ten. However, he suffered a massive crash in the last corner before the transit zone and lost his chance for top spot.

As a result, Pevtsov, who covered the entire distance in 50 minutes and 44 seconds, crossed the finish line in 20th place.

Spain's David Cantero Del Campo won the World Cup, Australia's Callum McLuckie was second, and another Spaniard Sergio Cabrera was third.

Idman.biz