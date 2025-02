Azerbaijani taekwondo players won 2 more medals at Fujairah Open held in the United Arab Emirates.

In the junior competition, Malikajdar Galabeyov (36 kg), a representative of the Mubariz taekwondo club, won a silver medal, Idman.biz reports.

Fateh Sultanli (40 kg), a member of Asiman taekwondo club, won a bronze medal.

Idman.biz