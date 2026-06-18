Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win six medals at European Club Championships - PHOTO

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes delivered an impressive performance at the European Club Championships held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning six medals and securing first place in the overall team standings.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, the national representatives collected two gold, three silver and one bronze medal during the competition.

The gold medals were won by Aydan Huseynova (36 kg, Irevan club) and Rada Asad (44 kg, Mubariz club). Silver medals went to Islam Guluzade (33 kg, Alpman club), Gokalp Cilingir (40 kg, Narimanov District Sports School) and Renad Zulfigarli (+57 kg, Alov club). Akbar Tagiyev (+30 kg, Atlet club) completed the medal haul with a bronze.

Thanks to these results, Azerbaijan finished ahead of all rival teams in the overall standings and claimed the championship trophy.

The achievement continues a successful period for Azerbaijani taekwondo, which has consistently produced strong results at European and international competitions across various age groups. The latest triumph in Sarajevo once again underlines the country's growing reputation as one of the leading taekwondo nations in the region.