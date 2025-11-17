Eltaj Qafarov loses in semifinals at Islamic Solidarity Games - UPDATED + PHOTO

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Eltac Qafarov (+82 kg) was defeated 1:2 by Kazakhstan’s Baurjan Khassenov in the semifinals of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games, currently taking place in Riyadh.

According to Idman.Biz, Qafarov will now compete for third place.

So far, Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have won two medals at the Games: silver by Minaya Akbarova (48 kg) and bronze by Gashim Magomedov (60 kg).

14:34

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Eltac Qafarov (+82 kg) has advanced to the semifinals of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games currently underway in Riyadh. He secured his place in the next round by defeating Kyrgyz competitor Abdulazim Abdurahimov in the quarterfinals.

According to Idman.Biz, this victory increases the chances of adding more medals to Azerbaijan’s taekwondo tally.

So far, Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have won two medals at the Games: a silver by Minaya Akbarova (48 kg) and a bronze by Gashim Magomedov (60 kg).

Vugar Vugarly

Idman.Biz