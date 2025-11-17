17 November 2025
EN

Eltaj Qafarov loses in semifinals at Islamic Solidarity Games - UPDATED + PHOTO

Taekwondo
News
17 November 2025 15:53
18
Eltaj Qafarov loses in semifinals at Islamic Solidarity Games - UPDATED + PHOTO

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Eltac Qafarov (+82 kg) was defeated 1:2 by Kazakhstan’s Baurjan Khassenov in the semifinals of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games, currently taking place in Riyadh.

According to Idman.Biz, Qafarov will now compete for third place.

So far, Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have won two medals at the Games: silver by Minaya Akbarova (48 kg) and bronze by Gashim Magomedov (60 kg).

14:34

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Eltac Qafarov (+82 kg) has advanced to the semifinals of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games currently underway in Riyadh. He secured his place in the next round by defeating Kyrgyz competitor Abdulazim Abdurahimov in the quarterfinals.

According to Idman.Biz, this victory increases the chances of adding more medals to Azerbaijan’s taekwondo tally.

So far, Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have won two medals at the Games: a silver by Minaya Akbarova (48 kg) and a bronze by Gashim Magomedov (60 kg).

Vugar Vugarly

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani youth taekwondo team wins 15 medals at European Championship - PHOTO/VIDEO
10 November 12:29
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani youth taekwondo team wins 15 medals at European Championship - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijan tops the medal table in Athens with five golds, five silvers, and five bronzes
Azerbaijani teen taekwondo athlete wins silver in European Championship
7 November 13:19
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani teen taekwondo athlete wins silver in European Championship

The 53kg competitor Elmir Salimov excelled at the tournament in Athens, Greece
European Taekwondo Championship for youth to be held in Athens
5 November 17:04
Taekwondo

European Taekwondo Championship for youth to be held in Athens

Azerbaijani junior team departs under guidance of national coaches
Qarabag star Kady Borges visits para-taekwondo training - PHOTO
30 October 13:44
Taekwondo

Qarabag star Kady Borges visits para-taekwondo training - PHOTO

Young Azerbaijani paralympian Amin Aliyev gets surprise meeting with football idol
Azerbaijan completes World Taekwondo Championship with one bronze
30 October 11:43
Taekwondo

Azerbaijan completes World Taekwondo Championship with one bronze

Javad Agayev exits early as Gashim Magomedov secures medal
Azerbaijan wins first taekwondo medal at World Championships in China - PHOTO
29 October 15:49
Taekwondo

Azerbaijan wins first taekwondo medal at World Championships in China - PHOTO

Gashim Magomedov claims bronze after strong performance

Most read

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO
15 November 14:34
Football

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO

Toulouse midfielder suffers broken leg after collision in Japan’s 2–0 win
Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash
15 November 10:49
Football

Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash

Injury forces change in the national team lineup for 2026 World Cup qualifier
Key matches take place in 2026 World Cup European qualifiers
15 November 09:59
Football

Key matches take place in 2026 World Cup European qualifiers

Turkiye hosts Bulgaria as Spain visits Georgia and other crucial games unfold
France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier
15 November 17:54
Football

France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Defender emphasizes enjoying the game while aiming to extend team’s success