Azerbaijani taekwondo team returns home from Islamic Solidarity Games - PHOTO

Members of the Azerbaijani national taekwondo team, who successfully represented the country at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have returned home.

According to Idman.Biz, the athletes were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, family members, and media personnel.

It is worth noting that at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games, our taekwondo athletes Minaye Akberova (46 kg) won a silver medal, and Qashim Magomedov (60 kg) earned a bronze medal.

Idman.Biz