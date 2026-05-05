5 May 2026
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Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win four medals at Georgian Liga Open

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5 May 2026 13:10
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Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win four medals at Georgian Liga Open

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes have won four medals at the Georgian Liga Open tournament held in Georgia.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, athletes from the Masalli Taekwondo Club delivered strong results in different age categories.

Among younger cadets, Ayan Aliyeva claimed gold in the 27 kg weight category. Yunis Hashimli, competing at 24 kg, and Ali Aliyev, at 27 kg, both earned bronze medals.

In the cadet competition, Zaur Rasulzada also reached the podium, taking bronze in the 45 kg category.

The result adds to Azerbaijan’s growing record in youth taekwondo, with regional tournaments such as the Georgian Liga Open giving young athletes valuable international experience and competitive practice.

Idman.Biz
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