Azerbaijan's medal tally grows at European Club Taekwondo Championships

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Allahverdi Mammadov (+78 kg) has added another medal to the country's collection at the European Club Taekwondo Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing information from the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, the athlete secured a bronze medal in the prestigious competition.

Representing Atlet Club, Mammadov reached the podium in the junior division, continuing Azerbaijan's strong performance at the tournament.

The European Club Taekwondo Championships bring together some of the continent's most talented young and senior athletes, serving as an important platform for international competition and development.

Mammadov's success further strengthens Azerbaijan's presence at the event. Earlier, six other Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes had already won medals in Sarajevo, highlighting the country's growing depth in the sport.

The latest achievement continues a productive season for Azerbaijani taekwondo, which has enjoyed consistent success at both European and international levels in recent years.