Azerbaijan national taekwondo team depart for European Championships

The Azerbaijani national taekwondo team has travelled to Germany ahead of the 2026 European Taekwondo Championships in Munich.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, the tournament for senior athletes will take place from 11 to 14 May and is expected to feature many of Europe’s top competitors.

The Azerbaijani delegation will compete under the leadership of federation vice-president Niyamaddin Pashayev and national team head coach Mammad Abdullayev. Coaches Gunay Zeynalova and Sabuhi Zulfuqarov are also part of the coaching staff accompanying the team to Munich.

Azerbaijan has traditionally been among the stronger nations in European taekwondo and regularly competes for medals at continental and world-level events. The upcoming championship will also serve as an important stage in preparations for future international competitions, including qualification pathways towards major global tournaments.

The European Championships in Munich are expected to attract significant attention across the continent, with several Olympic and world medallists set to participate.