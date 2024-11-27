27 November 2024
Azerbaijan Swimming Championship kicks off

The Azerbaijan Open Winter Swimming Championship has officially begun.

According to Idman.biz, this prestigious tournament, held in compliance with the regulations of the International Swimming Federation (FINA), the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, will feature nearly 240 athletes from 15 clubs and sports organizations, all boasting 150+ FINA points.

Athletes will compete in various swimming styles, including:

• Freestyle: 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m.
• Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Butterfly: 50m, 100m, and 200m distances.

The championship is hosted at the Baku Aquatics Center and will run for 4 days, with the opening ceremony scheduled for November 28 at 9:45 AM.

Excitingly, Georgia's Tbilisi team will also be participating, adding an international flair to the competition.

