18 January 2025
EN

President of the Swimming Federation changed - PHOTO

Swimming
News
18 January 2025 13:26
17
A general meeting of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation was held today.

The event held in the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports started with the playing of Azerbaijan National Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov greeted the meeting participants and wished them success.

The composition of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation was reconfirmed at the meeting. According to the results of the vote, Zaur Aliyev was elected the new president of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation for the next 4 years, Khalig Ildırımzade, Dayanat Sadullayev and Umid Abuzarli were elected vice-presidents, and Shamil Abdurrahmanov, Eldar Abbasov, Ruslan Alekbarov, Azer Babayev and Mark Koganov were elected members of the Executive Committee.

In the end, Zaur Aliyev thanked for the trust shown and said that he will do his best for the development of this sport. The former president of the federation, Khanlar Fatiyev, wished success to the new president and members of the federation.

Zaur Aliyev is the Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance.

