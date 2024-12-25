Azerbaijani swimmers return from international competition with 22 medals - PHOTO

Azerbaijani swimmers have wrapped up 2024 on a high note.

The Azerbaijani athletes achieved impressive results at the Open Estonia Winter Championship held in Tartu, Estonia, from December 20 to 22, Idman.biz reports.

The national team participated in the international competition with 15 athletes and earned a total of 22 medals.

The team returned home with 7 gold, 13 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Notable performances include Suleyman Ismayilzada, who won 3 gold and 2 silver medals, Oktay Huseynov with 2 gold and 2 silver medals, Ramil Valizade with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal, and Abdurrahman Rustamov with 1 gold and 1 silver medal. Fatima Alkaramova earned 2 silver and 1 bronze medal, while Said Hamidov brought home 2 silver medals. Rashad Alguliyev and Maryam Javadova each secured 1 silver medal.

Suleyman Ismayilzada not only won 1st place in the 1500-meter freestyle but also broke the Estonia record in the process.

The international competition featured 285 athletes from 35 clubs across Azerbaijan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Finland.

Idman.biz