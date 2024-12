After a medal-filled season in the pool, the BBC named Daniel Wiffen Northern Ireland's best athlete of 2024.

The 23-year-old swimmer won a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 1500-meter freestyle at the Paris Summer Olympics, Idman.biz reports.

He represented the Republic of Ireland in France.

Wiffen had previously claimed two world championship titles at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

