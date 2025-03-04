4 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani swimmer earns World Championship qualification

Swimming
News
4 March 2025 12:31
15
Azerbaijani swimmer earns World Championship qualification

Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzada has secured his spot at the World Championship.

He earned this qualification at the Latvian Open Championship held in Riga, Idman.biz reports.

Ismayilzada achieved a time of 14:26.02 in the 1500-meter freestyle event, winning the gold medal and becoming the second swimmer to earn a qualification for the World Championship.

In addition, he set a new national record in Riga. Ismayilzada became the champion in the 400-meter freestyle event with a time of 3:55.67, setting a new record while accumulating 813 FINA points.

Azerbaijani swimmers won 9 gold, 11 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the competition in Riga.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

President of the Swimming Federation changed - PHOTO
18 January 13:26
Swimming

President of the Swimming Federation changed - PHOTO

A general meeting of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation was held today
3rd final stage of the 'Parlag Ulduz' Children's Swimming League - PHOTO
28 December 2024 13:08
Swimming

3rd final stage of the 'Parlag Ulduz' Children's Swimming League - PHOTO

The event began with the national anthem and a one-minute silence to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of our lands, as well as those who perished in the tragic plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan
Swimmer named best in Northern Ireland
25 December 2024 12:26
Swimming

Swimmer named best in Northern Ireland

He represented the Republic of Ireland in France
Azerbaijani swimmers return from international competition with 22 medals - PHOTO
25 December 2024 10:49
Swimming

Azerbaijani swimmers return from international competition with 22 medals - PHOTO

Suleyman Ismayilzada not only won 1st place in the 1500-meter freestyle but also broke the Estonia record in the process
Azerbaijani swimmer Egor Maynitskiy shines in Abu Dhabi with 7 medals - PHOTO
18 December 2024 11:01
Swimming

Azerbaijani swimmer Egor Maynitskiy shines in Abu Dhabi with 7 medals - PHOTO

14-year-old Azerbaijani swimmer Egor Maynitskiy showcased exceptional talent at the international competition
Third Final Stage of ‘Parlag Ulduz’ Children's Swimming League to be held
17 December 2024 13:50
Swimming

Third Final Stage of ‘Parlag Ulduz’ Children's Swimming League to be held

The third final stage of the "Parlag Ulduz" Children's Swimming League will kick off in Baku

Most read

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag
1 March 14:10
Football

Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag

It is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. Whites-black will also be one step away from the final for the 4th time in a row
Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”
1 March 15:10
Football

Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”

He also spoke about the goal set for the representative of the settlement for the current season
Real Madrid's Saliba plan
1 March 15:52
Football

Real Madrid's Saliba plan

Saliba has scored 2 goals in 36 matches this season