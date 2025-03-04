Azerbaijani swimmer earns World Championship qualification

Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzada has secured his spot at the World Championship.

He earned this qualification at the Latvian Open Championship held in Riga, Idman.biz reports.

Ismayilzada achieved a time of 14:26.02 in the 1500-meter freestyle event, winning the gold medal and becoming the second swimmer to earn a qualification for the World Championship.

In addition, he set a new national record in Riga. Ismayilzada became the champion in the 400-meter freestyle event with a time of 3:55.67, setting a new record while accumulating 813 FINA points.

Azerbaijani swimmers won 9 gold, 11 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the competition in Riga.

Idman.biz