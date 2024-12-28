28 December 2024
3rd final stage of the 'Parlag Ulduz' Children's Swimming League - PHOTO

Swimming
News
28 December 2024 13:08
The third final stage of the 'Parlag Ulduz' Children's Swimming League has been successfully held.

Idman.biz reports that the Swimming Federation's press service has provided details about the event.

The competition, organized by the Federation, the Youth and Sports Department of Baku City, and the Baku Aquatic Palace, saw nearly 200 athletes from approximately 30 sports clubs and departments across the country competing.

The event began with the national anthem and a one-minute silence to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of our lands, as well as those who perished in the tragic plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Following the ceremony, the athletes' parade took place. In his speech, Tamerlan Abdullazada, Vice President of the Federation, greeted the athletes and wished them success in the final stage. He highlighted that such competitions help identify talented and skilled athletes, allowing them to represent Azerbaijan on the national team and showcase the country in international tournaments and competitions.
Talat Mammadov, Director of the Baku Aquatic Palace, spoke about the attention and care given to the development of sports in Azerbaijan. Afterward, the competition began.

In this tournament, boys born in 2012-2013 competed in the first age group, boys born in 2015 in the second age group, girls born in 2013-2014 in the first age group, and girls born in 2015 in the second age group. Athletes from other age groups also participated. The winners of the 'Parlag Ulduz' Children's League final stage, held at the Baku Aquatic Sports Palace for one day, will be awarded certificates and medals.

Additionally, the swimmers with the highest scores will be included in the Baku City team.

