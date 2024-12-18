Azerbaijani swimmer Egor Maynitskiy shines in Abu Dhabi with 7 medals - PHOTO

14-year-old Azerbaijani swimmer Egor Maynitskiy showcased exceptional talent at the international competition held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, earning 7 medals and being named the best in his age group, Idman.biz reports.

Competing across various swimming styles and distances, Maynitskiy claimed:

- Gold in 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke

- Gold in 200m individual medley

- Silver in 400m individual medley and 50m freestyle

- Bronze in 50m butterfly

This impressive performance secured him 4 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal. The competition took place from December 14-16, with Egor solidifying his status as one of the brightest young talents in the sport.

Idman.biz