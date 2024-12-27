New record in Azerbaijan's sports history: Medals won in 2024

Azerbaijani athletes have earned a total of 1,718 medals in European and World Championships, cup competitions, and other official international tournaments throughout the year.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to Idman.biz, this marks a new record in the history of Azerbaijani sports.

Out of the total medals, 666 are gold, 465 are silver, and 587 are bronze. In Olympic sports, athletes secured 827 medals, while in non-Olympic sports, they won 854 medals, and in Paralympic sports, 37 medals.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports facilitated the participation of Azerbaijani athletes in 266 international competitions and 103 training camps throughout the year.

Multi-Sport Competitions

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, 48 Azerbaijani athletes competed in 15 sports across 17 programs. With 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals, Azerbaijan ranked 30th among 204 countries, setting a new Olympic record. Among European countries, Azerbaijan ranked 18th, and among Muslim countries, it placed 3rd.

The Azerbaijani National Paralympic Team was represented by 18 athletes at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, where the team won 11 medals (4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze).

Azerbaijan also successfully participated in various multi-sport events such as the BRICS Sports Games in Kazan, Russia, the 8th Children of Asia Games in Yakutsk, Russia, the International Gymnasiade Sports Games in Bahrain, the I World Corporate Games in Moscow, the 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan, the European University Games in Hungary, and other events.

International Competitions in Azerbaijan

In 2024, Azerbaijan hosted several prestigious international competitions. Among them were the World Championship in Chovgan, the European Championship in TeamGym, the World Cup in Shooting, the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, the Grand Slam in Judo, the European Olympic Qualification Tournament in Wrestling, the Baku Open 2024 International Chess Festival, the U23 European Wrestling Championship, and the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

International competitions were also held in regional cities and liberated areas, including the Khankendi-Baku Ultramarathon in Khankendi, the Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2024 International Chess Tournament in Shusha, and the International Rowing Regatta in Fuzuli and Mingachevir. Additionally, the Ulduz Cup International Football Tournament was held in Guba, and the European Judo Cup for Cadets was hosted in Goygol.

International Events in Baku

Baku hosted significant international events, including the 9th Conference of the States Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport, the 17th Plenary Assembly of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the "Row in Clean Water!" action related to COP29, the first General Assembly of the International Chovgan Federation, the International Seminar on Chovgan, and the European Judo Union's International Medical Seminar.

In addition, Baku hosted a presentation for its candidacy as the 2026 Sports Capital of the World. It was proudly announced that Baku was selected as the Sports Capital of the World for 2026 by the European Capitals and Cities of Sports Federation.

National Competitions in Azerbaijan

In 2024, Azerbaijan hosted 305 national and 79 international sports events, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports' approved unified calendar plan for physical education and sports.

Mass Participation Competitions

Several mass sports events became traditional in Azerbaijan, attracting broad participation. These include the II Mini-Football Tournament among state institutions dedicated to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the II Mini-Football Tournament among the villages and towns of Baku, the "Run Forward Proudly" IV Run for Victory, the Swimming for All event, and the "Crossing the Kur" open water swimming race in Mingachevir.

In Guba, designated as the Sports Capital of 2024, 75 events were organized, with over 8,000 participants. The 3rd Sports Festival held in Guba involved 100 athletes, 34 coaches, and over 1,000 residents, covering 23 sports. The Healthy Life project also saw 29 events in 15 regions, with more than 7,000 participants.

Special events also took place for the 3rd of March, "Physical Education and Sports Day," including 20 activities with 3,993 participants. Moreover, 253 events were organized under the "Green World Solidarity Year" initiative, involving 14,387 people.

Sports Infrastructure

In 2024, significant developments were made to strengthen Azerbaijan’s sports infrastructure. The opening of the largest sports center in the Caucasus, the Ganja Sports Palace, marked a milestone. Additionally, the foundation was laid for a new stadium in Ganja, and several sports halls were inaugurated throughout the year.

Idman.biz