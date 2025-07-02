Baku Night Run Club inspires with evening workouts

If you see groups of people running and performing various gymnastics movements along the Baku Boulevard, don’t be surprised.

They are members of the Baku Night Run Club, an open-to-the-public running group established in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

These amateur athletes gather at 8:30 PM on Wednesdays and Saturdays to run along the boulevard.

The team, which aims to help young people spend their time in a healthier and more meaningful way, also serves as a source of motivation and inspiration for city residents.

The group is led by internationally certified head coach Batın Alperen.

We present a photo report capturing the Baku Night Run Club members during their running and gymnastics sessions along the boulevard (photojournalist: Islam Atakishiyev).

Idman.biz