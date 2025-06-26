Maharram Sultanzadeh: “Our national team achieved the most successful result in recent years without legionnaires”

"Our national team achieved the most successful result in recent years at the European Team Championship held in Maribor, Slovenia.”

Maharram Sultanzade, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, said this in a statement to the organization’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

He called the results achieved in the competition successful: "The team, which was placed in the 3rd division in the competition, took 6th place among 15 countries, scoring 315.5 points in total. The team was ranked 10th in 2017, 11th in 2019, 15th in 2021, and 13th in 2023, when we participated with 8 athletes. After the analysis, our goal this time was to be represented with a larger team. In the end, we went to Slovenia with 24 athletes. Another point I would like to draw attention to is the absence of foreign nationals in the team this time. I can say that our athletes have justified the trust in them."

Sultanzade also commented on the athletes' performances: "Alhem Nagiyev took 1st place in both the 100 and 200 meter races. Lamiya Valiyeva took 2nd place in the women's race at these distances. Lamiya set a new Azerbaijani record at 200 meters with a time of 23.58 seconds. Rustam Mammadov in the triple jump, and Yekaterina Sariyeva among women in this event overtook all their rivals. In the 4x400 mixed relay, our representatives broke another national record. Jabir Aliyev, Ismayil Aliyev, Bakhtiyar Askerli, Anna Yusupova and other athletes also earned very important points for our team. We believe that the work carried out under the leadership of the President of the Federation Javid Gurbanov will be even more successful. Our goal is to ensure the continuous development of our athletes, identify promising young athletes and provide them with maximum support, and delight our people with successful results in the upcoming competitions. As always, we thank all those who support us. I express my deep gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, all athletes and coaching staff, and medical personnel."

Idman.biz