Summer Olympic Games could be held in Winter

After Saudi Arabia won the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the country plans to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Idman.biz reports that Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., who is considered a leading candidate for the next president of the International Olympic Committee, has expressed support for the idea of holding the Olympics in the Middle East for the first time.

If Saudi Arabia is selected as the host, the Summer Games may be held in winter due to the extreme summer temperatures, which can reach up to 40°C.

