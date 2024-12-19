19 December 2024
EN

Summer Olympic Games could be held in Winter

Sports, us and the Olympics
News
19 December 2024 16:00
12
Summer Olympic Games could be held in Winter

After Saudi Arabia won the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the country plans to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Idman.biz reports that Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., who is considered a leading candidate for the next president of the International Olympic Committee, has expressed support for the idea of holding the Olympics in the Middle East for the first time.

If Saudi Arabia is selected as the host, the Summer Games may be held in winter due to the extreme summer temperatures, which can reach up to 40°C.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Race for the next IOC President: Seven candidates, one vision
4 December 09:35
Sports, us and the Olympics

Race for the next IOC President: Seven candidates, one vision

The elections will take place during the IOC's 144th session in Greece, from March 18 to 21, 2025
FIGURES for Los Angeles
15 August 17:19
Other

FIGURES for Los Angeles

Using the Paris indicators, some statistical calculations can be made for Los Angeles 2028
A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO
15 August 12:52
Paris-2024

A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO

Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated in Paris-2024 took part in the event
Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"
14 August 16:49
Paris-2024

Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"

"Like everyone else, I am very happy."
Elkhan Mammadov: "I will never forget the beautiful words the president said to me"
14 August 16:18
Paris-2024

Elkhan Mammadov: "I will never forget the beautiful words the president said to me"

"Meeting Mr. President was a proud moment".
President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO
14 August 15:49
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO

"You have represented our country at the Summer Olympic Games with great dignity"

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium