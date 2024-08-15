A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO

A gala night was organized on August 14 in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team that successfully represented Azerbaijan at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games.

Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated in Paris-2024 took part in the event.

The vice-president of the National Olympic Committee, Chingiz Huseynzade, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, spoke at the event and congratulated Azerbaijani athletes on their successful performances.

Then Minister Farid Gayibov presented state awards to the coaches of Azerbaijani Olympians, who were awarded by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their high achievements in the XXXIII Paris Summer Olympic Games and their services in the development of Azerbaijani sports, and wished them success.

The event continued with an artistic program.

