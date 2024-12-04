Race for the next IOC President: Seven candidates, one vision

Details of the voting process for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential election have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the elections will take place during the IOC's 144th session in Greece, from March 18 to 21, 2025.

The voting will be conducted behind closed doors, with multiple rounds continuing until a candidate secures an absolute majority. In each round, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated from the race. The term of the new IOC president will officially begin on June 24, 2025. Until then, the current president, Thomas Bach, will remain in office.

Seven candidates are in the running for the position:

- Prince Faisal al-Hussein (Jordan)

- Sebastian Coe (United Kingdom)

- Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe)

- Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior (Spain)

- Johan Eliasch (Sweden / Great Britain)

- David Lappartient (France)

- Morinari Watanabe (Japan)

Thomas Bach, the incumbent president, will not seek re-election.

Idman.biz