14 February 2025
Azerbaijani figure skater finishes 28th at Bakuriani 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival

Sports, us and the Olympics
News
14 February 2025 09:39
Azerbaijani figure skater Leyli Akhundova has concluded her performance at the Bakuriani 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival.

Akhundova competed in the short program in Batumi, Georgia, earning 33.84 points, which placed her 28th, Idman.biz reports.

Today, she participated in the free skating segment, receiving 64.50 points from the judges, securing 26th place in this stage. Overall, Akhundova finished the competition in 28th position out of 31 participants.

The event was attended by key Azerbaijani officials, including Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Azar Aliyev, Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Consul General in Batumi Fuad Azizov, and Head of Azerbaijan’s delegation at Bakuriani 2025, NOC International Relations Director Anar Baghirov.

The Bakuriani 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival features nearly 1,000 athletes from 48 countries, competing in eight disciplines: Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey, snowboarding, figure skating, freestyle skiing, and short-track speed skating. The festival will conclude on February 16.

Idman.biz

