12 February 2025
Japanese embassy official visits national Olympic committee – PHOTO

Sports, us and the Olympics
News
12 February 2025 15:27
A meeting was held at the National Olympic Committee (NOC) with Tsuchiya Taichi, First Secretary and Head of the Culture Department at the Embassy of Japan.

The discussions centered on cooperation within the Olympic Culture and Education Program (OCEP), Baku European Lyceum’s representation of Japan, and future exchange programs, Idman.biz reports.

The agenda also included organizing a visit for a delegation from Baku European Lyceum to Shika, Japan, and strengthening ties between sister schools.

Tsuchiya Taichi emphasized the importance of expanding such exchange programs beyond Shika to other Japanese cities and expressed his commitment to supporting future initiatives.

