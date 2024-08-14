17 August 2024
Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"

Paris-2024
News
14 August 2024 16:49
142
"Like everyone else, I am very happy."

Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The bronze medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games commented on the President of Azerbaijan, the President of the National Olympic Committee, Ilham Aliyev, receiving the medal-winning athletes and their coaches and awarding them with the 3rd degree "For Service to the Fatherland" order.

According to Jafarov, during the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev gave his recommendations to the athletes and wished success in their careers: "This meeting was a great incentive for us. As a result of the special attention and care that the head of the country always shows to sports and athletes, we returned from the Olympics today with successful results. We are grateful to Mr. President for everything."

He also emphasized that he is very proud: "I did not expect to be awarded with such an order. We learned about it yesterday. These are unforgettable days in my career. I will always do my best to raise the name of our state and fly our flag high."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

