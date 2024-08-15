FIGURES for Los Angeles

The medal ranking of the Olympics is a calculation of the results of the teams.

Azerbaijani national team achieved the best result in its history by entering the Top 30 overall, Idman.biz reports.

Using the Paris indicators, some statistical calculations can be made for Los Angeles 2028. With two gold, two silver and three bronze medals, our team entered the first 30, ahead of Cuba, which has nine awards. With an equal number of gold and more bronze medals (6), the Cubans trailed us by the number of silver (1).

However, there is a country in the Top 14 with only 7 medals in the ranking of Paris 2024. It is Ireland with four gold and three bronze medals.

That is, the quality of the medals is always in the first place. We can also mention Bulgaria. With the same number of 7 medals (3-1-3), they ranked in the Top 26.

Not many countries have won at least three gold medals. Brazil, Iran, Ukraine, Romania, Georgia, Belgium, Serbia and the Czech Republic also distinguished themselves in this field. Of course, taking into account the successful performance of the judokas, the wrestlers starting to fight, Alfonso Dominguez advancing to the finals, and Gashim Magomedov's way to the finals, one could hope that the team would receive at least one more gold award.

However, it was not possible to increase the amount of the highest grade metal. Of course, every award is valuable.

All this is necessary to understand what result is possible in the team account with a successful performance at the next Olympics. For example, three golds can help you climb into the Top 25 or even higher. It mostly depends on the results of other teams.

If we assume that judo can maintain the top of Paris and show the maximum of wrestling, then after four years it is possible to achieve a new record in the number of gold medals. Especially now, after Paris, it is obvious what needs to be done to write a new page in the sports history of Azerbaijan.

Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev have already announced that they will go to the USA to defend their titles. This is another important point. There is no double Olympic champion in our history yet. Perhaps this first will finally come true in Los Angeles.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz