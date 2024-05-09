World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters

The qualification stage of the women's 25 m pistol shooting competition at the World Shooting Cup held in Baku has ended.

Idman.biz reports that after two days of competition, 8 out of 64 shooters reached the finals.

Azerbaijani snipers did not qualify for the decisive round.

Khanna Aliyeva took 30th place with 577 points, Zeyneb Sultanova took 44th place with 572 points, and Nigar Nasirova took 53rd place with 565 points. Fighting only for rating points, Heqiqet Atayeva was 58th with 559 points, Narmina Samadova was 62nd with 542 points.

It should be noted that the final stage of this type will be held tomorrow.

