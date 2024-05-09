10 May 2024
EN

World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters

Shooting
News
9 May 2024 11:37
World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters

The qualification stage of the women's 25 m pistol shooting competition at the World Shooting Cup held in Baku has ended.

Idman.biz reports that after two days of competition, 8 out of 64 shooters reached the finals.

Azerbaijani snipers did not qualify for the decisive round.

Khanna Aliyeva took 30th place with 577 points, Zeyneb Sultanova took 44th place with 572 points, and Nigar Nasirova took 53rd place with 565 points. Fighting only for rating points, Heqiqet Atayeva was 58th with 559 points, Narmina Samadova was 62nd with 542 points.

It should be noted that the final stage of this type will be held tomorrow.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The finalists have been determined in the skit
9 May 15:34
Shooting

The finalists have been determined in the skit

The qualification stage of the shooting World Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category
Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup
9 May 14:51
Shooting

Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup

None of the Azerbaijani shooters qualified for the decisive round
A chance for 17 Azerbaijani snipers to qualify for the final round
9 May 10:22
Shooting

A chance for 17 Azerbaijani snipers to qualify for the final round

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues
Podraski: "Baku Shooting Center is one of the best facilities in the world" - PHOTO
8 May 13:38
Shooting

Podraski: "Baku Shooting Center is one of the best facilities in the world" - PHOTO

"The number of accurate shots I made today was also a new record in the history of Czech shooting"
World Cup: Azerbaijan’s 14 shooters in the qualification stage
8 May 11:21
Shooting

World Cup: Azerbaijan’s 14 shooters in the qualification stage

The World Shooting Cup in Baku continues
20th place from Ruslan Lunev
7 May 15:35
Shooting

20th place from Ruslan Lunev

The qualification stage of the shooting World Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category

Most read

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
RECORDS from Man Utd
7 May 11:08
Football

RECORDS from Man Utd

The absolute record of the team occurred in the 1989/90 season - 16 defeats
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League