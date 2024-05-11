Klemen Besua: "I am in love with Baku, every time I return from here with a medal" - PHOTO

The shooting World Cup held in Baku will end.

Idman.biz reports that on the last day of the tournament, the final stage matches were held among men in the 25 m rapid fire type.

Jong Ho Song from Korea settled for a bronze medal.

Clément Bessou, representing France, clarified the relationship between the Chinese shooter and Yuehong Li in the fight for the gold medal. In the decisive stage, the Asian who performed all 5 shots accurately won the title of winner. Besua, who won silver at the World Championship held in Baku last year, repeated the same success.

After the awarding ceremony, the Frenchman said that the reason for his stumbling in the decisive stage was that his opponent made all 5 shots accurately: "He did it, but I didn't. You need to be more careful in such moments. I was eager to get a gold medal. Because before that I had bronze and silver medals in Baku. I really wanted to get "gold". I did not get my wish this time either. No problem, I'll make it on my next trip. Baku is one of my favorite cities. The final hall in the shooting center is also notable for its magnificence. Maybe that's why I come back with a medal every time. One day I will get a gold medal in Baku."

Idman.biz