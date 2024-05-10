11 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan’s skeet team not in the finals

Shooting
News
10 May 2024 17:08
Azerbaijan’s skeet team not in the finals

The qualification round of the Shooting World Cup mixed teams’ skeet competition held in Baku has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the participants of the duels for gold and bronze medals have been announced.

26 teams competed in the qualifying round. Two Azerbaijani teams performed in the skeet.

The team consisting of Niyaz Aghazade and Nurlana Jafarova took 21st place with 133 points. The pair of Fuad Gurbanov and Regina Meftahaddinova, who were satisfied with 124 points, was 25th.

It should be noted that decisive duels in the skeet will take place today.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ruslan Lunev took the 24th place
10 May 16:33
Shooting

Ruslan Lunev took the 24th place

The qualification stage of the World Shooting Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category

World record set in Baku - PHOTO
10 May 13:10
Shooting

World record set in Baku - PHOTO

The World Shooting Cup continues in Baku
Classification test for Azerbaijani snipers
10 May 10:10
Shooting

Classification test for Azerbaijani snipers

The World Shooting Cup in Baku continues
The finalists have been determined in the skit
9 May 15:34
Shooting

The finalists have been determined in the skit

The qualification stage of the shooting World Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category
Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup
9 May 14:51
Shooting

Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup

None of the Azerbaijani shooters qualified for the decisive round
World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters
9 May 11:37
Shooting

World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters

After two days of competition, 8 out of 64 shooters reached the finals

Most read

World Club of April 2024
10 May 09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League
Comeback, records and nightmare
9 May 11:52
Football

Comeback, records and nightmare

IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards
Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football
10 May 10:35
Football

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Bayer signed a new record