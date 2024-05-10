Azerbaijan’s skeet team not in the finals

The qualification round of the Shooting World Cup mixed teams’ skeet competition held in Baku has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the participants of the duels for gold and bronze medals have been announced.

26 teams competed in the qualifying round. Two Azerbaijani teams performed in the skeet.

The team consisting of Niyaz Aghazade and Nurlana Jafarova took 21st place with 133 points. The pair of Fuad Gurbanov and Regina Meftahaddinova, who were satisfied with 124 points, was 25th.

It should be noted that decisive duels in the skeet will take place today.

