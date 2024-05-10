World record set in Baku - PHOTO

The World Shooting Cup continues in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that today the final round of the women's 25-meter pistol shooting was held.

Gold and silver medals were added to the assets of athletes representing Korea. Yeji Kim won, and Jiin Yang settled for second place. Germany's Josefin Eder experienced the joy of bronze medal for the second time in a row at the World Cup. Kim set a new world record in this type by shooting accurately 42 times.

The most surprising moment of the final was that Doreen Vennekamp, representing Germany, finished the competition again without a medal.

The German athlete, who won gold medals 3 times in the World Cup, 3 times in the European Championship, and 2 times in the World Championship, made a statement about the failure he faced in Baku:

"I always enjoyed shooting at the Baku Shooting Center. I've always seemed happy that it's a pleasure for me to compete here. I have wonderful memories in Baku, I won medals, I was awarded the title of world champion. We have participated in many competitions recently. So it might be a little tiring. Things didn't go as I expected. You need to be more careful in the final stage. We made some changes in the technique. But it was not as effective as before. That's why it affected the result."

She said that she was happy to see his compatriot Jozefin Eder in the finals: "We are both athletes who always prepare for the finals. I'm very glad that it turned out well today. He showed determination in the main stage. Although I myself am fourth, overall it is a nice sight for the German team."

It should be noted that the World Cup will end on May 11.

Idman.biz