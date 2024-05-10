10 May 2024
EN

World record set in Baku - PHOTO

Shooting
News
10 May 2024 13:10
World record set in Baku - PHOTO

The World Shooting Cup continues in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that today the final round of the women's 25-meter pistol shooting was held.
Gold and silver medals were added to the assets of athletes representing Korea. Yeji Kim won, and Jiin Yang settled for second place. Germany's Josefin Eder experienced the joy of bronze medal for the second time in a row at the World Cup. Kim set a new world record in this type by shooting accurately 42 times.

The most surprising moment of the final was that Doreen Vennekamp, representing Germany, finished the competition again without a medal.

The German athlete, who won gold medals 3 times in the World Cup, 3 times in the European Championship, and 2 times in the World Championship, made a statement about the failure he faced in Baku:

"I always enjoyed shooting at the Baku Shooting Center. I've always seemed happy that it's a pleasure for me to compete here. I have wonderful memories in Baku, I won medals, I was awarded the title of world champion. We have participated in many competitions recently. So it might be a little tiring. Things didn't go as I expected. You need to be more careful in the final stage. We made some changes in the technique. But it was not as effective as before. That's why it affected the result."

She said that she was happy to see his compatriot Jozefin Eder in the finals: "We are both athletes who always prepare for the finals. I'm very glad that it turned out well today. He showed determination in the main stage. Although I myself am fourth, overall it is a nice sight for the German team."
It should be noted that the World Cup will end on May 11.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ruslan Lunev took the 24th place
16:33
Shooting

Ruslan Lunev took the 24th place

The qualification stage of the World Shooting Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category

Classification test for Azerbaijani snipers
10:10
Shooting

Classification test for Azerbaijani snipers

The World Shooting Cup in Baku continues
The finalists have been determined in the skit
9 May 15:34
Shooting

The finalists have been determined in the skit

The qualification stage of the shooting World Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category
Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup
9 May 14:51
Shooting

Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup

None of the Azerbaijani shooters qualified for the decisive round
World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters
9 May 11:37
Shooting

World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters

After two days of competition, 8 out of 64 shooters reached the finals
A chance for 17 Azerbaijani snipers to qualify for the final round
9 May 10:22
Shooting

A chance for 17 Azerbaijani snipers to qualify for the final round

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues

Most read

World Club of April 2024
09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League
Comeback, records and nightmare
9 May 11:52
Football

Comeback, records and nightmare

IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards
Khoselu goes down in history
9 May 09:18
Football

Khoselu goes down in history

He was the author of his team's comeback