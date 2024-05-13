13 May 2024
Azerbaijani shooters go to the European Championship: Seeking the Olympic license

13 May 2024 17:19
Azerbaijani shooters go to the European Championship: Seeking the Olympic license

The Azerbaijan national team that will take part in the European Cup in stand-up shooting, which will be held in Lonato del Garda, Italy, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 14 snipers will represent Azerbaijan.

Aydan Jamalova, Aylin Guliyeva, Ali Huseynli, Narmin Jafarova, Ulviyya Eyvazova, Sabir Mehdizadeh, Kamil Madatov, Murtaza Novruzlu and Alimirza Guliyev will represent in the trap competition. Niyaz Agazade, Fuad Gurbanov, Emin Jafarov, Nurlana Jafarova and Regina Meftahatdinova will compete in the skeet.

It should be noted that the owner of 4 licenses for Paris-2024 will be determined in the competition that will last until May 27. In individual competitions, one athlete in each category will win a ticket to the French capital.

Idman.biz

