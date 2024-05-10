10 May 2024
EN

Ruslan Lunev took the 24th place

Shooting
News
10 May 2024 16:33
Ruslan Lunev took the 24th place

The qualification stage of the World Shooting Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category.

Idman.biz reports that the holders of the tickets for the final round of the men's pistol shooting competition at a distance of 25 m have been announced.
Three shooters of the Azerbaijani national team stopped fighting for medals.

Azerbaijani Ruslan Lunev was 24th with 578 points. Jafar Sultanli took 47th place with 560 points, Ilham Garayev took 51st place with 554 points.
It should be noted that 60 snipers competed in the qualification stage.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

World record set in Baku - PHOTO
13:10
Shooting

World record set in Baku - PHOTO

The World Shooting Cup continues in Baku
Classification test for Azerbaijani snipers
10:10
Shooting

Classification test for Azerbaijani snipers

The World Shooting Cup in Baku continues
The finalists have been determined in the skit
9 May 15:34
Shooting

The finalists have been determined in the skit

The qualification stage of the shooting World Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category
Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup
9 May 14:51
Shooting

Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup

None of the Azerbaijani shooters qualified for the decisive round
World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters
9 May 11:37
Shooting

World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters

After two days of competition, 8 out of 64 shooters reached the finals
A chance for 17 Azerbaijani snipers to qualify for the final round
9 May 10:22
Shooting

A chance for 17 Azerbaijani snipers to qualify for the final round

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues

Most read

World Club of April 2024
09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League
Comeback, records and nightmare
9 May 11:52
Football

Comeback, records and nightmare

IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards
Khoselu goes down in history
9 May 09:18
Football

Khoselu goes down in history

He was the author of his team's comeback