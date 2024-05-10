Ruslan Lunev took the 24th place

The qualification stage of the World Shooting Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category.

Idman.biz reports that the holders of the tickets for the final round of the men's pistol shooting competition at a distance of 25 m have been announced.

Three shooters of the Azerbaijani national team stopped fighting for medals.

Azerbaijani Ruslan Lunev was 24th with 578 points. Jafar Sultanli took 47th place with 560 points, Ilham Garayev took 51st place with 554 points.

It should be noted that 60 snipers competed in the qualification stage.

