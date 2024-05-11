Farewell to the World Cup from Azerbaijani shooters

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team has completed their participation in the competition.

Today, the last representatives of Azerbaijan competed. Two of our snipers competed in the qualification stage in the men's 50 m shooting competition in three situations.

Ruslan Gahramanov took 63rd place with 560 points. Alimammad Huseynov, 6 points behind, was 64th.

It should be noted that 8 of the 64 shooters who competed in the qualification advanced to the final stage.

