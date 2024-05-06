6 May 2024
EN

8 Azerbaijani shooters level at the target

Shooting
News
6 May 2024 10:56
The World Shooting Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that two more sets of medals will be found today.

Both men and women will compete in the 10m rifle finals. Azerbaijani athletes will not be in the decisive round.

8 shooters of our team will participate in the qualification stage in shooting with a pistol from a distance of 25 m. Today, the women will decide who advances to the final round. The members of our team Leyli Aliyeva, Khanna Aliyeva, Nigar Nasirova, Hagigat Atayeva and Zeynab Sultanova will also compete.

In the men's competition, the qualifying round begins today. Ruslan Lunev, Jafar Sultanli and Ilham Garayev will also compete for tickets to the final stage.
It should be noted that our team did not win a medal in the previous days of the World Cup.

Idman.biz

