World Cup: Azerbaijani shooters have stopped fighting

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that the mixed team competition in 10 m rifle shooting has started today.

After the qualifying round, the participants of the duels for gold and bronze medals were announced. Azerbaijani representatives have stopped fighting for awards.

Nurana Aliyeva and Uzeyir Tapdigli took 38th place with 620.2 points. The team consisting of Jale Bayramova and Ramiz Khalilov took 40th place with 615.2 points.

It should be noted that 41 teams competed in the qualification stage. In today's finals, two Chinese teams will face each other for the 1st place. Italy and Austria will compete for bronze.

