1 May 2024
EN

ISSF official: "Azerbaijan organizes prestigious competitions at a high level" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Shooting
News
1 May 2024 12:31
ISSF official: "Azerbaijan organizes prestigious competitions at a high level" - PHOTO - VIDEO

A press conference was held in connection with the Shooting World Cup to be held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, Olympic champion Zemfira Meftahatdinova, general secretary Emin Jafarov, member of the Technical Committee of the International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF) Abdulla Al Hammadi and David Goodfellow, Chairman of ISSF Rifle Committee participated in the event organized at the Baku Shooting Center. they did.

Jafarov said that this competition will be different from others: "We will be represented by 43 athletes in the competition. We hope that the competition will be successful for us. Recently, our young athletes have been showing high results. This time I believe them. The World Cup will also be different. 25 m and 50 m races will be held twice. The reason for this is the changes in the calendar."
Abdulla Al Hammadi expressed his satisfaction to be in Baku. He emphasized that Azerbaijan organizes prestigious competitions at a high level: "I believe that it will be very successful in the World Cup as well."

David Goodfellow said that the competition will be held in accordance with the schedule of the Summer Olympic Games: "Paris-2024 is waiting for us. Due to compatibility with the Olympics, not many changes have been made to the rules. It is the first time that I have been in this place and I was very satisfied. I believe that because all the snipers came to Baku they will be happy."

Zemfira Mehdahatdinova touched on the potential of our athletes at the World Cup: "Recently, our snipers have shown good results. We expect a successful result from them this time as well. As a parent, I would like my daughter Rigina to rise to the top I climbed. I wouldn't want to talk about her alone. I believe in the success of others as well."

It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on May 2. The tournament will be concluded on May 12.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan to participate in the World Cup with 43 athletes - PHOTO
11:58
Shooting

Azerbaijan to participate in the World Cup with 43 athletes - PHOTO

This was announced at the press conference on the competition
Faroese father - son duo go for the record
29 April 16:02
Shooting

Faroese father - son duo go for the record

12 families were represented in the list published by IFFHS
Meftahatdinova didn’t qualify for Paris-2024
29 April 15:44
Shooting

Meftahatdinova didn’t qualify for Paris-2024

The World Shooting Olympic Qualifying Tournament has ended
Azerbaijani shooters’ Doha test
24 April 16:18
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooters’ Doha test

The qualifying round will start on April 26
Azerbaijani snipers did not hit the target
23 April 18:24
Shooting

Azerbaijani snipers did not hit the target

The World Shooting Olympic Qualifying Tournament continues
European Cup: Azerbaijani archer is on the victory podium
21 April 13:30
Shooting

European Cup: Azerbaijani archer is on the victory podium

The competition was successful for the Azerbaijani athlete

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024