ISSF official: "Azerbaijan organizes prestigious competitions at a high level" - PHOTO - VIDEO

A press conference was held in connection with the Shooting World Cup to be held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, Olympic champion Zemfira Meftahatdinova, general secretary Emin Jafarov, member of the Technical Committee of the International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF) Abdulla Al Hammadi and David Goodfellow, Chairman of ISSF Rifle Committee participated in the event organized at the Baku Shooting Center. they did.

Jafarov said that this competition will be different from others: "We will be represented by 43 athletes in the competition. We hope that the competition will be successful for us. Recently, our young athletes have been showing high results. This time I believe them. The World Cup will also be different. 25 m and 50 m races will be held twice. The reason for this is the changes in the calendar."

Abdulla Al Hammadi expressed his satisfaction to be in Baku. He emphasized that Azerbaijan organizes prestigious competitions at a high level: "I believe that it will be very successful in the World Cup as well."

David Goodfellow said that the competition will be held in accordance with the schedule of the Summer Olympic Games: "Paris-2024 is waiting for us. Due to compatibility with the Olympics, not many changes have been made to the rules. It is the first time that I have been in this place and I was very satisfied. I believe that because all the snipers came to Baku they will be happy."

Zemfira Mehdahatdinova touched on the potential of our athletes at the World Cup: "Recently, our snipers have shown good results. We expect a successful result from them this time as well. As a parent, I would like my daughter Rigina to rise to the top I climbed. I wouldn't want to talk about her alone. I believe in the success of others as well."

It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on May 2. The tournament will be concluded on May 12.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz