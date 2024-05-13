7 more medals from Azerbaijani athletes at the European Championship – PHOTO

The 2024 European Youth and Junior Sambo Championships was held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by the Azerbaijan Sambo Federation, our national team won 7 medals in the competition.

Young people got three (2 silver and 1 bronze) medals, and juniors got four (4 bronze) medals. Nijat Rahimov (64 kg) silver, Khudabakhish Aliyev (71 kg), Pünhan Goyushov (79 kg), and also Ismayil Alipanahov (53 kg), Nijat Suleymanli (64 kg), Roman Garayev (79 kg) and Hajbaba Imamaliyev (+ 98 kg) won a bronze medal.

In total, Azerbaijan's sambo national team won 10 medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 8 bronze) at the European Championship.

It should be noted that so far Elvin Bagirov (64 kg) won a gold medal, Nijat Mammadli (58 kg) and Rasul Aydamirov (98 kg) won a bronze medal.

