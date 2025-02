The venue for the European Sambo Championship has been decided.

The main continental event of the year in Sambo will take place in Limassol, Cyprus, from April 23-27, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will feature cadets and juniors.

The Apollon basketball club arena has been selected as the venue for the event.

The Azerbaijan team is also expected to participate in the European Championship.

Idman.biz