Azerbaijan Sambo Federation responds to Ramil Valiyev’s disqualification

The Azerbaijan Sambo Federation (ASF) has issued a statement regarding the disqualification of Ramil Valiyev by WADA.

In response to an inquiry from Idman.biz, ASF stated that Valiyev has not participated in any events organized by the federation since 2022.

The statement also noted that it is unclear whether the 35-year-old athlete will compete in future events: "Ramil Valiyev’s disqualification will last until 2027. When discussing this issue, it's important to consider Valiyev’s age factor as well."

WADA has disqualified the combat sambo athlete for five years, and in recent years, he has been competing in MMA.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz