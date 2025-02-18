19 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judge the only foreigner at the Hakuho Cup 2025

Sambo
News
18 February 2025 17:41
22
Azerbaijani sumo judge Ulvi Aghamirov participated in the Hakuho Cup 2025.

He was the only foreigner who upheld fairness in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Aghamirov, who serves as the Vice President of the Azerbaijan Association of Japanese Martial Arts and Culture, had also been the sole foreign judge invited to the same tournament last year.

The tournament, held in Tokyo at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena, was named after Hakuho Sho, the most decorated sumo wrestler in history. After the competition, Aghamirov had a discussion with Yokozuna Hakuho about the development of sumo and future plans. Aghamirov was also presented with gifts.

The Sumo World Championship will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time in 2026.

