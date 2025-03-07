WADA announces Azerbaijani athlete's ban - 5 years

The ban of Azerbaijani sambo wrestler Ramil Valiyev has been announced.

The decision was made by WADA, Idman.biz reports.

The organization disqualified the combat sambo wrestler for 5 years. This was due to the athlete's violation of anti-doping rules. Valiyev, whose test during the European Championship in September 2022 found a prohibited substance, will be suspended from October 28 of that year. He will be able to return to competitions on October 27, 2027.

Ramil won the silver medal of the continental championship in the 79 kg weight category in 2022.

Idman.biz