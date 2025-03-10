10 March 2025
EN

Ramil Valiyev: "I said, the one speaking is Azerbaijani—No betrayal in our blood"

Sambo
News
10 March 2025 17:21
19
Ramil Valiyev: "I said, the one speaking is Azerbaijani—No betrayal in our blood"

Azerbaijani sambo athlete Ramil Valiyev gave an exclusive interview to Idman.biz.

- You were disqualified for five years by the International Doping-Test Agency. Can you tell us what happened?

- In 2022, I had chest pains and shortness of breath, so I took heart medication. It contained mildronate, which I later found out was on the doping list. As a result, I was disqualified. That year, I had reached the final of the European Championship. They could have banned me for one or two years considering my age. But instead, I got five years! What did I do? I just took heart medicine. I turn 36 on March 18, so by the time my ban is over, I'll be 39. I’ve been a professional fighter for 20 years, and this was my first-ever doping violation. Why impose the harshest penalty from the start?

- Are you saying you are innocent?

- I'm not saying I’m innocent. No one spiked my food or anything—I took the medicine myself. I just didn’t know it was banned. My point is: If I tested positive, fine—ban me for six months or a year. If you really dislike me, then two years. But why five years? When they called me from the European office, they asked me to name others who had taken the same medication. They said if I cooperated, my ban could be reduced. I told them, "You called Azerbaijan, and the person speaking to you is Azerbaijani. Betrayal is not in our blood." Maybe that's why they gave me five years—to end my career. If they had given me two years, I could have come back and won the European and World Championships. I need support from the Azerbaijan Anti-Doping Agency.

- Did you take any steps to reduce your ban?

- The Azerbaijan Sambo Federation handled it, but they said the appeal didn’t change anything. At first, I was told four years, but I recently found out it’s actually five.

- You're now competing in MMA.

- Yes, I haven't left sports. I became a world champion in MMA and continue as a professional fighter.

- Why are you so determined to return to sambo?

- I grew up with sambo. It’s easier for me because I’ve trained in it since childhood. I also want to make history in combat sambo—we don’t have a world champion in this discipline yet.

- These five years must have been difficult.

- Of course. I still think about it. That year, I won the European Championship, and I could have won the World Championship too. I could have built on that success. Now, every time I see an article about my ban, it bothers me. People outside sports don’t understand what doping is. They think it turns you into some kind of monster. But even taking two small painkillers can result in a positive test.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Sambo Federation responds to Ramil Valiyev’s disqualification
7 March 16:59
Sambo

Azerbaijan Sambo Federation responds to Ramil Valiyev’s disqualification

The Azerbaijan Sambo Federation (ASF) has issued a statement regarding the disqualification of Ramil Valiyev by WADA

WADA announces Azerbaijani athlete's ban - 5 years
7 March 12:15
Sambo

WADA announces Azerbaijani athlete's ban - 5 years

The ban of Azerbaijani sambo wrestler Ramil Valiyev has been announced
Azerbaijani judge the only foreigner at the Hakuho Cup 2025
18 February 17:41
Sambo

Azerbaijani judge the only foreigner at the Hakuho Cup 2025

Azerbaijani sumo judge Ulvi Aghamirov participated in the Hakuho Cup 2025
Sambo European Championship to be held in Limassol
11 February 12:16
Sambo

Sambo European Championship to be held in Limassol

The main continental event of the year in Sambo will take place in Limassol
Three major competitions for sambo wrestlers this year
14 January 17:06
Sambo

Three major competitions for sambo wrestlers this year

Three key tournaments stand out in the list
Sambo players prepare for season's main event in Larnaca
4 October 2024 15:44
Sambo

Sambo players prepare for season's main event in Larnaca

The most anticipated competition of the sambo season is just around the corner

Most read

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?
8 March 13:24
MMA

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?

The fee that Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will receive for his fight with Justin Gaedji has been revealed

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings