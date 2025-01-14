14 January 2025
EN

Three major competitions for sambo wrestlers this year

Sambo
News
14 January 2025 17:06
22
The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has unveiled the international competition calendar for this year.

Three key tournaments stand out in the list, Idman.biz reports.

- The European Sambo Championship will take place in Limassol, Cyprus, from April 25-27.

- All attention will shift to the World Games in Chengdu, China, from August 7-17.

- The World Championship has been assigned to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. The exact date of the event in November will be announced later.

Idman.biz

