Three major competitions for sambo wrestlers this year

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has unveiled the international competition calendar for this year.

Three key tournaments stand out in the list, Idman.biz reports.

- The European Sambo Championship will take place in Limassol, Cyprus, from April 25-27.

- All attention will shift to the World Games in Chengdu, China, from August 7-17.

- The World Championship has been assigned to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. The exact date of the event in November will be announced later.

