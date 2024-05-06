22 athletes to represent Azerbaijan in European Sambo Championship

On May 9-12, in Novi Sad, Serbia, the European Sambo Championships among adults, youth and teenagers will be held.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by the Azerbaijan Sambo Federation, a total of 22 sambo players in 3 age groups will represent Azerbaijan in the competition.

7 of them will compete in adult, 7 youth and 8 junior categories.

Adults: Nijat Mammadli (58 kg), Elvin Bagirov (64 kg), Khajaly Gasimov (71 kg), Adil Adilzade (79 kg), Aghani Mammadov (88 kg), Rasul Aydamirov (98 kg), Sabir Isayev (+98 kg);

Youth: Murad Fatullayev (58 kg), Nijat Rahimov (64 kg), Khudabakhish Aliyev (71 kg), Punhan Goyushov (79 kg), Sadiq Zeynalli (88 kg), Shahin Asadov (98 kg), Orkhan Majidli (+98 kg);

Juniors: Ismail Alipanahov (53 kg), Ziyaddin Zeynalli (58 kg), Nijat Suleymanli (64 kg), Mikayil Amirov (71 kg), Roman Garayev (79 kg), Ali Aliyev (88 kg), Ramal Javadov (98 kg), Hajbaba Imamaliyev (+98 kg).

The European Championship will take place on May 9-10, and the European championships will take place in the next two days.

It should be noted that our teams will be led by Vahid Tarverdiyev, the head coach of the senior national team, and Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, the coach of the youth team.

Idman.biz