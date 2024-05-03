3 May 2024
Rowing
News
3 May 2024 14:18
Farid Gayibov: "Number of local athletes are increasing"

"The increase in the number of countries in the International President Cup Regatta is an encouraging fact."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov in Mingachevir during the International President Cup Regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in Mingachevir.

He said that when the number of athletes is large, the competition increases: "I congratulate the Federation for the organization. As always, it was organized to a high standard. Such competitions are important in terms of improving the training levels of athletes. Our rowing athlete has already received a license for the Olympics. I believe that the number of our licenses will increase in the next Olympic Games. I hope there will be more participants next year. A section for this sport has been opened not only in Mingachevir, but also in the capital. The plan envisages the opening of canoeing and rowing sections in other regions and our cities."

Gayibov also commented on the fact that the Azerbaijani team has won 18 licenses for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games: "Of course, three or four licenses could have been too much. But our athletes are still fighting. The fight in several species is going on and it will be completed within a month. Taking this opportunity, I wish success to our athletes. It's a bit difficult. Certain processes were going on in our sport as well. This is due to the arrival of a new generation. Our local athletes are increasing. I believe that more of our athletes will participate in the 2028 Olympic Games."
It should be noted that the International President Cup Regatta will end today.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

