Ibrahim Mammadzada: "We fought until the end"

Idman.biz reports that Ibrahim Mammadzada, born in 2010-2011, won the bronze medal in the two-man kayak race at the International President Cup Regatta held in Mingachevir.

The member of the Azerbaijan national team, who stood out together with Sarhad Farhadli in the 200 m race, shared his impressions about the race: "We fought until the end to win a medal. We are proud to be Azerbaijanis. We will prepare with all our strength to participate in this competition in the following years. We will also raise our flag at international tournaments in other countries."

It should be noted that the International President Cup-2024 Regatta will be concluded today.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz