The Azerbaijani national team won another medal at the International President Cup Regatta in Mingachevir.

Idman.biz reports that Fariz Babayev - Nurlan Pashayev won the 3rd place in the competition held at the Kur Olympic Sports Center.

They won a bronze medal in academic rowing for a distance of 1500 m among athletes born in 2006-2007.

It should be noted that the international regatta in which 21 countries participated will be concluded today.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz