Azerbaijan finished the President Cup with 9 medals - AWARDING - PHOTO

The winners of the last day of the International President Cup Regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev were awarded.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony was held at the Kur Olympic Sports Center in Mingachevir.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation Vugar Ahmadov, Secretary General Farhad Aliyev, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, Chairman of the Board of the Serbian Rowing Federation Dushan Kovacevic, Head of Mingachevir City Executive Ilham Ismayilov, Mingachevir City State Rector of the university Shahin Bayramov, sports director of Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation Rahman Khanlarov presented.

In the International President Cup Regatta, the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

In the 4-day long regatta, more than 20 countries - in addition to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Teams from Ukraine and Uzbekistan competed.

It should be noted that the International President Cup Regatta regatta, which started at the Sugovushan reservoir, ended in Mingachevir.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz