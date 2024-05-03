3 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan finished the President Cup with 9 medals - AWARDING - PHOTO

Rowing
News
3 May 2024 16:31
Azerbaijan finished the President Cup with 9 medals - AWARDING - PHOTO

The winners of the last day of the International President Cup Regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev were awarded.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony was held at the Kur Olympic Sports Center in Mingachevir.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation Vugar Ahmadov, Secretary General Farhad Aliyev, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, Chairman of the Board of the Serbian Rowing Federation Dushan Kovacevic, Head of Mingachevir City Executive Ilham Ismayilov, Mingachevir City State Rector of the university Shahin Bayramov, sports director of Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation Rahman Khanlarov presented.

In the International President Cup Regatta, the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals.
In the 4-day long regatta, more than 20 countries - in addition to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Teams from Ukraine and Uzbekistan competed.

It should be noted that the International President Cup Regatta regatta, which started at the Sugovushan reservoir, ended in Mingachevir.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani snipers are out of the finals
17:29
Rowing

Azerbaijani snipers are out of the finals

The Shooting World Cup in Baku continues
1 more medal in the President Cup
14:51
Rowing

1 more medal in the President Cup

The international regatta in which 21 countries participated will be concluded today
Farid Gayibov: "Number of local athletes are increasing"
14:18
Rowing

Farid Gayibov: "Number of local athletes are increasing"

"The increase in the number of countries in the International President Cup Regatta is an encouraging fact"
Ibrahim Mammadzada: "We fought until the end"
11:29
Rowing

Ibrahim Mammadzada: "We fought until the end"

"We are proud to be Azerbaijanis"
2 more medals in the President Cup
11:14
Rowing

2 more medals in the President Cup

The International President Cup Regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues

Another medal-winner in President Cup
2 May 17:49
Rowing

Another medal-winner in President Cup

He crossed the finish line second

Most read

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO
09:32
World football

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO

The Europa League semi-finals kicked off today
Azerbaijan defeated the World Champion - PHOTO
2 May 09:31
Football

Azerbaijan defeated the World Champion - PHOTO

In the match with the last world champion, our players won 5:4
Abdellah Zoubir responds to rumors
1 May 16:01
Football

Abdellah Zoubir responds to rumors

"It is not right to talk about it"
Azerbaijan’s history-making European Champion returns to the homeland - PHOTO - VIDEO
1 May 09:36
Chess

Azerbaijan’s history-making European Champion returns to the homeland - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Champion was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport