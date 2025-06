European U23 Kayak and Canoe Championships will be held in Piteşti, Romania, on July 3-6.

6 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the continental championship, Idman.biz reports.

Tatyana Smilovenko will compete for the championship in canoeing. Amil Ramazanov, Alimurad Hajizade, Jeyhun Velikhanov, Niyaz Malikov and Elvin Aliyev, who are among the promising members of the team, will try to win medals in kayaking.

Idman.biz