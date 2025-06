Azerbaijani rowers are set to take part in the upcoming Rowing World Cup, which will be held from June 27 to 29 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The prestigious competition will feature over 500 athletes from 44 countries, Idman.biz reports.

Six Azerbaijani rowers, Bahman Nasiri, Ziya Mammadzada, Murad Sadygov, Fyodor Tikhanov, Nikita Eskin, and Lev Dobryantsev, will represent the country, aiming to finish among the medalists.

