3 May 2024
EN

2 more medals in the President Cup

Rowing
News
3 May 2024 11:14
2 more medals in the President Cup

The International President Cup Regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team increased the number of medals in the competition held at the Kur Olympic Sports Center in Mingachevir.

Ibrahim Mammadzada and Sarhad Farhadli took third place among athletes born in 2010-2011 in the 200 m race in a two-person kayak.
Giyas Ahmadov and Vajib Babayev again stepped on the victory podium. They won a silver medal in the 200 m kayak race among athletes born in 2008-2009.

It should be noted that the International President Cup Regatta will end today.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

